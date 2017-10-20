Bears Gameday Glance
Mohave Thunderbirds at #24 Bradshaw Mountain Bears
When: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
Where: Bob Pavlich Field, Prescott Valley
Records: Mohave (2-6, 1-3 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-5, 3-1 Grand Canyon)
Last Week: Bradshaw Mountain defeated Lee Williams 35-15. Mohave lost to Buckeye Union 65-40.
Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 54, Mohave 28 (Oct. 21, 2016, at Mohave)
The Setting: Bradshaw Mountain is in a three-way tie for second place in the Grand Canyon Region with Prescott and Flagstaff, who face off tonight at Bill Shepard Field. All three teams have 3-1 region records.
Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain – QB Austin Gonzales, WR Bryan Price, LB Timmy Young, OL/DL Trey Gustafson, WR/DB Devon Olson; Mohave – QB/TE/LB Brent Moore, RB William Robinzine, TB/LB Deven Lobato.
Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (1st year); Mohave – Rudy Olvera (N/A)
Weather Forecast: 58 degrees, wind SW 14 mph, Sunset at 5:48 p.m.
