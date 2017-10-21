Hollis-Jefferson taken at No. 6 by NAZ Suns

Entering the 2017 NBA Gatorade League Draft with three of the first 11 picks, Northern Arizona was in a unique position Saturday to immediately improve its club.

And after they selected Eric Stuteville at No. 1, the Suns took former Temple standout Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson with the No. 6 overall pick and flipped No. 11 Jay Wright for the Lakeland Magic’s unprotected 2018 first-round pick.

Mission accomplished.

Hollis-Jefferson, the older brother of former Arizona men’s basketball standout and current Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, gives the Suns immediate help on the defensive side of the ball.

“He’s a kid from Philly … His brother grew up getting his tail kicked by Rahlir. So, they have that competitive nature,” second-year Suns head coach Tyrone Ellis said Saturday during a press conference at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Ellis added Hollis-Jefferson, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound swingman, is a hybrid player who can not only play, but defend the two, three and four positions on the court.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking for. I watched him play this summer, and as soon as I watched his game, I fell in love with it,” Ellis said.

Suns general manager Louis Lehman said taking Hollis-Jefferson at No. 6 was “huge for us.”

“We’ve been targeting him for a long time,” Lehman said.

Hollis-Jefferson played four years at Temple before graduating in 2013 and entering the NBA Draft.

After he wasn’t drafted, the Chester High School product played for AB Contern of the Luxembourg Total League before spending a year with the Delaware 87ers of the G League.

Last season, the 26-year-old Hollis-Jefferson played for the Orangeville A’s of the NBL in Canada, where he was the defensive player of the year.

“Our philosophy is going to be defensive minded, we need tough gritty guys. That’s what Rahlir is, he’s real physical, he’s a strong-wing defender,” Lehman said.

WRIGHT AT NO. 11

The Suns drafted Wright for the Lakeland Magic at No. 11 and completed the transaction during the two-hour trade window immediately following the draft Saturday.

“As we were going through all our offers, Lakeland was a team that had a strong interest in No. 11,” Lehman said. “We were happy with the top two picks that we made, we felt that those guys would fill out our camp roster.”

Lehman added the Suns didn’t need to add another player, so they elected to move forward with the trade.

“We felt it was best to acquire a future asset that we can use later down the road,” Lehman said.

UP NEXT

The Suns begin training camp Monday with player physicals and team meetings, while the first practice is scheduled for Tuesday in Prescott Valley.

Training camp runs through Thursday, Nov. 2, and Northern Arizona opens the 2017-2018 season Saturday, Nov. 4, with Agua Caliente.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.