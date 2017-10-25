Auto burglaries continue in Prescott Valley

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information on a series of auto burglaries that have occurred between Sunday and Tuesday, Oct. 22-24. All occurred during nighttime hours and most of the vehicles were unlocked at the time of the crimes.

One of the burglaries occurred in the 3700 hundred block of Valorie Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 2:15 a.m. Removed from the vehicle was a .45-caliber Springfield XD 5-inch barrel handgun. The gun was inside of a plastic holster with an extra magazine attached. Inside both magazines were jagged edge hollow point bullets. Also missing was a DJI Mavik Pro drone, serial number 08QUE5A001045W.

The suspect appears to be a young white man wearing a white jacket and baseball cap carrying a white backpack. Also with him was a white woman wearing shorts and a white jacket. She also has a backpack.

Many of these burglaries occur as people walk up and down streets and check to see if vehicle doors are locked. If the doors are unlocked, they ransack the vehicles removing anything of value. Locked vehicles can prevent most of these efforts.

If you see anything suspicious, contact your local law enforcement office. If you have any information on these burglaries which leads to an arrest, you may contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 for possible cash reward.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies.

Editor's Note - This story previously included a video link, which was not working. The PVPD is working to get a working link; check back to view the surveillance video. Thank you.