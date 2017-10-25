Big Bug in Brief

Cordes Lakes News / Calendar for the next week:

Cordes Lakes Halloween Dance will be held at the Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 28. It will be from 7 to 10 p.m. with everyone’s favorite D.J. Snacks are available for sale. Come in costume -- or not -- but prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami in Mayer, will be holding a Halloween lunch on Oct. 31. Come in costume if you want a chance at winning a prize for best costume. Starts at 11:30 a.m.

Trunk or Treat at the Community Center will be from 6 to 9 p.m. The area will be roped off for the safety of the little ones. To park with your goodies, come at 5:30 so you can be included in the “safe” area. There will also be a haunted house inside the building.

Produce will be Oct. 26. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close -- and lock -- at 9 a.m.

Services for Flo Lottes will be Oct. 29 at the Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church in Cordes Lakes, and will be followed by a potluck at the Community Center.

Casino Night and Buffet will be held at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, on Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Play blackjack, Texas hold-em and other games, including bingo for chips, and if Lady Luck is with you cash in your chips at the prize table.

Nov. 17 is the NACOG Fall Festival with a balance class and information on senior care and services available. There will be many people there to answer your questions.

U.S. Flag retirement. A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Rock Painting and Crafts every Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Come learn how to make something new.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and vary by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 S. Highway 69.