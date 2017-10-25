Development could add 3,587 homes

The Jasper housing development located west of Granville and south of Highway 89A has been in the works with the Town of Prescott Valley since its Initial Draft Application of November 2013, and the developers are conducting studies before submitting plans to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, said Town Manager Larry Tarkowski.

Formerly known as Glassford Heights, the 1,245-acre property owned by Arizona Eco Development, LLC, which also has property in Granite Dells Ranch, now goes by the name of Jasper.

Two years ago, the town annexed the portion of land south of Highway 89A and adjacent to Granville development, Tarkowski said, which conforms to the town’s General Plan for housing development that includes Stoneridge, Granville, Pronghorn, Viewpoint, Mingus West and Quailwood.

He is unaware of what has come before the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and said the Jasper developers have not yet submitted any “bubble,” or conceptual plan, to the council.

“Aside from the annexation, I don’t think that anything more serious than that has been submitted,” he said Monday afternoon, Oct. 23.

The town manager added that he didn’t know how in-depth the developer’s presentation on the project was when the developer talked about the annexation with P&Z members. The project has been “in the works for a while,” he added.

Part of the development process is to conduct traffic, sewer and water studies, which the different town departments will review to see if the developer’s plans are sufficient. The homes will be hooked up to town sewer and water.

As far as obtaining the necessary water credits, Tarkowski said the last he knew, the developers did not have enough for the entire project.

“They either have or are going to file for Phase 1 or for Phase 1 and 2. I don’t know how many water credits they’ve assembled over the past two years,” he said.

The town operates on a different system than the City of Prescott, which is a designated water provider, said John Munderloh, Prescott Valley Water Resources manager. “The developers need to obtain a Certificate of Assured Water Supply,” he said, adding that he is not aware if Arizona Eco Development (AED) had done so.

AED’s Initial Draft Application dated November 2013 states the existing Summit reservoir tank, holding 1 million gallons of water, “does not have any excess capacity for future development of the property.”

It further states: “According to the Town of Prescott Valley, there is enough existing land adjacent to the Summit reservoir to install a second steel reservoir.”

Jasper is a residential-based, master planned community with various housing types. Low-density single family homes are planned for south of the Iron King Trail along the base of Glassford Hill; low- to medium-density within the central portion of the property; and higher-density residential and multi-family units north of the power line corridor for a maximum of 3,587 residential units – a potential of 9,000 new residents.

Two residential-shopping development parcels along the northern edge near Highway 89A will provide space for office and retail building and high-density housing. Open space, natural drainage corridors, the Iron King Trail and parks are included in the plan.

Transportation corridors will include an extension of Stoneridge Drive north that will parallel Prescott East Highway and eventually circle around to the west and exit somewhere near the Phippen Museum on Highway 89, Tarkowski said.

Ingress and egress points also are planned for Santa Fe Loop to the east which will exit to the west. The development will not have a direct connection to Highway 89A.

Tarkowski said the town does not require studies on game or wildlife, and he isn’t aware of any environmental study on pronghorn that graze in that area.

The Arizona Republic published an article Oct. 15 that states Mandalay Homes is planning to build 2,900 homes in the Jasper development that will run on solar and battery backup systems.