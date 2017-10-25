Emergencies call for leaders to work together

Ray Kolman would like to see emergency leaders in Yavapai County working together with their smaller neighborhood groups if/when they might be needed in catastrophic events. Valuable information is available, but doesn’t always reach all levels of leadership.

So Kolman has organized a Leadership Forum through the Prescott Valley Neighborhood Safety Group for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Little Dealer Little Prices, 2757 N. Truwood Dr.

The three-hour forum includes guest speakers on topics that will help keep people safe in an emergency, such as neighborhood safety and security, what happens with loss of communications, how to support municipal personnel.

Speakers include Yavapai County Emergency Management Coordinator Denny Foulk; Eric Lash, a Citizen Emergency Response Team instructor; Rob Redford, county Amateur Radio Emergency Services/Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service coordinator; Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority; and PV Mayor Harvey Skoog.

Others speakers have yet to confirm: Prescott City Manager and Prescott Valley Police Department.

The goal is to inform leaders, who, in turn, can go back to their groups and relay the information. The forum also is open to potential leaders of such entities as Neighborhood Block Watch, homeowners associations, and church safety members.

Kolman said the Prescott Valley Neighborhood Safety Group recently changed its name from PV Neighborhood Protection, as the title did not accurately reflect the mission of its members.

For more information, call 928-277-1245 or email info@pvnsg.net.