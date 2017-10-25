Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of October 25, 2017

Fry’s fifth annual Fuel of Dreams Oct. 26

On Thursday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be helping customers pump gas and clean windshields for the fifth annual Fuel of Dreams to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona.

Customers donating $20 or more will be entered into a drawing to win a $500 Fry’s gift card. The drawing will be held by Special Olympics Arizona on Nov. 16. Last year, more than $2,000 was donated in three hours as several Prescott Valley police officers pumped gas and cleaned windshields.

To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsarizona.org/frysfuelofdreams. If you don’t normally fuel at Fry’s, consider doing it this time for this special occasion of supporting Special Olympics Arizona.

Annual D-H used book sale, raffle begins

Friends of the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library celebrates its birthday month with the annual big book sale beginning at 11:30 a.m. (for members) Thursday, Oct. 26, and 12:30 p.m. for the public.

Hours on Thursdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, are 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 27-28 and Nov. 3-4, the sale is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., lower level of the library located at 12980 Prescott St., Humboldt.

Featuring hundreds of bestsellers in like-new, gift-quality condition, the books are conveniently organized by author or topic. The sale includes children’s books, Westerns, health and diet, military history, cookbooks and more. Prices: hardbacks $1, paperbacks 25 cents.

In addition, this year’s raffle book is Disney’s “Read to Me, Grandma,” in pristine condition, gold-leafed, padded cover edition. Amazon sells these for more than $200. Drawing for the winning ticket takes place at noon on Saturday, Dec. 16.

For more information, call 928-632-5049.

‘Good Evening Vietnam’ is Nov. 11

The Dewey Bottom Players present “Good Evening Vietnam,” a dinner/show in appreciation of area Vietnam veterans, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at American Legion Post 78.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 4:30 and the show at 6. Only 80 tickets will be sold at $20 each.

Purchase tickets and reserve seats at the bar. For more information, call 928-632-5185.

Internet class coming in November

Are you a new internet user? Are you looking to learn more about this vast resource that can educate, inform and entertain you?

Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a two-week “Introduction to the Internet” class on Mondays (Nov. 13 and Nov. 20) from 3 to 5 p.m. This course is geared to the new internet user, and begins with an overview of websites and browsers and online safety. This course will also help you discover some of the best sites for streaming music and movies, shopping, and lifelong learning.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Classes, Computer Classes. Classes are held in the library’s PC Lab, 7401 E. Civic Circle. For more information, call 928-759-6187.

Craft Fair slated for Nov. 17-18

Mingus View Presbyterian Church will host a craft fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. The event will feature more than 25 crafters with food and fun for everyone.

The church is at 8340 E. Leigh Drive in Prescott Valley.

Ice skating season begins Nov. 5

With the cooler temperatures triggering memories of fall and winter activities, the Prescott Valley Event Center has announced ice skating season will begin Nov. 5 with the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department.

The open skate season kicks off with two free skate sessions starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Skate rentals fees still apply and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission fees:



• Children 12 and younger, $2.50.

• 13 and older, $4.50.

• Skate Rentals, $4.

• Skate Sharpening, $6.

Throughout the year, several fun skate activities will include themed events and free admissions. Announcement of these activities and the general monthly skate schedules (dates and times subject to change) can be found on the Town of Prescott Valley website at az-prescottvalley.civicplus.com/660/Open-Skate-Schedule.

For more information, call the 24-hour skating hotline at 928-775-3165 for updates.

Join Library Friends, enter to win Nook

Every year the Friends of the Library throughout the country spend a week in October promoting Friends’ organizations. This year the Prescott Valley Public Library is promoting its Friends organization for the entire month. The Friends play an important role in helping our Library provide the programs, services, and materials that serve our community.

If you are not already a member of the Friends, October would be a great month to join. Why? Because, in addition to supporting the Library, you will be entered in a raffle to win a 7-inch Nook tablet. You will be able to read Nook and e-pub books all on this one device. The drawing for the Nook will take place at the Friends’ Thursday, Nov. 16, meeting (at 2 p.m. in the Library’s Crystal room). You are welcome to come to the meeting (though you don’t have to be present to win).

Download a membership form from www.pvlib.net or get a membership envelope from the circulation desk at the Library.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Grants To You classes Oct. 28, Nov. 4

The next Grants To You two-session grant-writing class will be held from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.

Learn how to write grants on behalf of a nonprofit. Grants To You has been providing classes in Yavapai County since 2002 and has graduated more than 420 volunteers who have won in excess of $1.4 million for nonprofits of their choice ($3.8 million nationally).

Class information is posted on grantstoyou.org under Class. For more information, call 928-458-7796.

Dump the Drugs on Saturday

Prescription drug abuse has its grips on the United States in epidemic proportions. Last year in Arizona 790 people died from an opioid overdose, with prescription pain relievers being a driving force.



MatForce and area law enforcement hope everyone will help stop this abuse by bringing unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs on Saturday, Oct. 28. Medications can be disposed of at one of nine locations throughout the county, including Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.



In the greater Prescott area, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina St.; Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Civic Circle; Williamson Valley Yavapai County Sheriff Office Substation, 4155 W. Outer Loop Road in Prescott; and the Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive.

“Proper disposal of outdated and unused prescription drugs saves lives,” MatForce Board Member Dr. Leon Cattolico said. “Disposing of unwanted medication keeps these potentially dangerous drugs from getting into the wrong hands and also keeps medications from getting into our water systems.”

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sedona Police Department, 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. Sixth St.; Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, 646 S. First St.; Yavapai County Jail, 2830 N. Commonwealth Drive, Camp Verde; and the Clarkdale Police Department, 49 N. Ninth St.

For more information, call 928-708-0100 or visit matforce.org.



ADOT seeks help locating old magazines

Do you have old Arizona Highways magazines stored in your attic or basement? Arizona Department of Transportation, which produces the magazine, is seeking a copy of its December 1930 issue to add to its digital collection.

“We know that many of you are collectors,” editors shared on the magazine’s Facebook page. “Is there any chance one of you could give us a hand in locating a copy?”

Editors say they’d like to have a copy of the December 1930 edition to keep, but they’d gladly scan and return the edition if the owner wants to keep it.

Arizona Highways began as a simple newsletter in 1921 and became a magazine in April 1925. From the beginning, it contained travel stories and scenic photographs. In the early years, the photos were black-and-white, and the magazine contained pages of road-building projects. Editors added cartoons to liven up those pages.

For more information, visit the website at arizonahighways.com.

Financial aid workshop Oct. 25, Nov. 1

Yavapai College financial aid staff will visit Bradshaw Mountain High School on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 for hands-on workshops to help students and their parents with financial aid applications.

The workshops take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, and from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.

Around the World in 80 books luncheon Oct. 27

The Prescott American Association of University Women and the Yavapai College Foundation are hosting an authors’ luncheon on Friday, Oct. 27, in support of Yavapai College student scholarships.

The luncheon theme is “Around the World in Eighty Books.” Enjoy international flavors, book discussions and a reading challenge.

For event and ticket information, visit www.yc.edu/ycf.

November Classic movies at Harkins

Harkins Theatres Prescott Valley 14, Glassford Hill Road and Pav Way, presents November’s schedule for its Tuesday Night Classics. The $5 classic films take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 – “European Vacation” (1985)

Nov. 14 – “Silverado” (1985)

Nov. 21 – “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” (1987)

Nov. 28 – “Elf” (2003)

APS gives 4 sets of gear to Mayer Fire

In an effort to provide much needed equipment to police and fire departments across the state, Arizona Public Service has donated $50,000 to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which benefits first responders throughout APS’s service territory.

One of this year’s recipients, Mayer Fire District, will receive four complete sets of bunker gear valued at more than $13,000.

“At APS, we have a long history of supporting the work of Arizona’s first responders,” APS President and CEO Don Brandt said. “Our partnership with Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation puts life-saving safety equipment in the hands of firefighters and police officers who need it most, enabling them to keep our communities safe while also protecting their own health and safety.”

The impact these gifts have had on Arizona first responders has been immediate, helping meet critical needs of various police and fire departments, both large and small.

The nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $25 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $813,000 in Arizona.

Trick or treat so others can eat

A group of Yavapai College students will be among those trick-or-treating in Pronghorn Ranch in Prescott Valley on Halloween night.

But instead of treats, they will be asking for canned food donations to fill the I AM YC Club’s emergency food pantry.

The trick-or-treating students represent a combined project of the Rotaract and SSS Trio clubs, the Student Leadership Council, Phi Theta Kappa, the Native American Club and the I AM YC Club.

Food donations also are always welcome in one of multiple bins at all YC campuses and centers.

3rd annual Taste for Mission is Oct. 29

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be hosting a vibrant, eclectic fundraising event featuring local artists, merchants’ products & services, breweries, wineries and Arizona’s only meadery!

This gala event, the third annual “A Taste for Mission,” will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

This tasting and silent auction will include culinary delights prepared by local chefs and foodies. The cost for the event is $30.



Original local works of artists and crafts people, and other products and services, will be auctioned through a silent auction format. Proceeds will benefit the general Mission of St. Luke’s.



Some of the programs St. Luke’s is known for in the community include its dedicated youth group and outreach programs (examples: St. Luke’s Don’t Spend Christmas Alone, other community-wide outreach programs such as area food banks, Operation Deep Freeze, Granite Creek Hunger ministry, Quixote’s Garage and providing a music venue for the Prescott Chorale and the Prescott Chamber Orchestra).

Purchase tickets by going to TasteForMission.Eventbrite.com, at the church office, after Saturday and Sunday services, or at the door the day of the event. St. Luke’s is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott (near the airport, off Highway 89 and Ruger Road).

For more information, contact info@slecp.org or 928-778-4499.

Senior Connection talk tackles long-term care

“Long Term Care Options - Legal & Financial Issues” is a free Senior Connection presentation to occur Thursday, Nov. 2, beginning at noon at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott.

Most of us would like to obtain Long Term Care Insurance, however, the cost is often prohibitive. Presenter Chip McLaughlin of the Law Offices of Chester B McLaughlin will cover legal and financial considerations for you and your family, and will explain options that can help you plan for future needs while preserving your assets. He will cover Medicare, ALTCS, VA benefits and private pay options.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.