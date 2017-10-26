Gameday Glance: #24 Bradshaw Mountain at #15 Prescott

25th Annual Black & Blue Rivalry

#24 Bradshaw Mountain at #15 Prescott Badgers

When: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Bill Shepard Field, Prescott

Records: Prescott (6-3, 4-1 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (4-5, 4-1 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott defeated Flagstaff 22-12. Bradshaw Mountain defeated Mohave 35-0.

Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 41, Prescott 15 (Oct. 28, 2016, in Prescott Valley)

The Setting: Bradshaw Mountain can claim the Grand Canyon region title with a win over Prescott tonight since they hold the tiebreaker over Mingus. If Prescott wins, Mingus is the region champion. Ranked No. 15, the Badgers must win if they want a shot at the 4A state playoffs. The No. 24-ranked Bears will likely be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose. Only the top 16 teams qualify for the 4A state playoffs.

Players to Watch: Prescott — QB Austin Clark, RB Ryan Greene, WR John Chaffuer, SS Colton Amos, LB Sam Giordan; Bradshaw Mountain — QB Austin Gonzales, WR Devon Olson, RB Logan Brannan, LB Timmy Young, K Brandon Fischer

Coaches: Prescott — Michael Gilpin (2nd Year); Bradshaw Mountain — Chuck Moller (1st Year)

Weather Forecast: 61 degrees, 5 mph WNW, Sunset at 5:41 p.m.