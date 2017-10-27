Two mule deer killed; Game and Fish looking for poachers

Two mule deer were found killed in the Prescott Valley/Dewey areas recently, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information on the poachers responsible.

In the first case, a mule deer buck was found at a cattle water tank off Old Black Canyon Highway near the StoneRidge community in Prescott Valley, according to a news release from Game and Fish. The deer had been shot in the neck.

The second case involved a small buck that was wrapped in a trash bag and found alongside Iron King Road in Dewey.

Game and Fish officials say both animals were killed the week of Oct. 16. The department offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest, and up to $1,000 may be awarded for each of these poaching cases.

“We want to know if anyone in the area saw or heard anything that may be related to the poaching of either of these bucks,” said Dennis Fogle, a Game and Fish wildlife manager. “Poachers are not hunters – they steal one of Arizona’s most precious natural resources.”

The department’s Operation Game Thief program encourages anyone with information about these cases or the illegal taking of wildlife in Arizona to call its 24/7 hotline at 800-352-0700 or to visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt.

Callers can remain anonymous upon request. Money for rewards comes from donations, court fines and civil restitution by violators who commit wildlife crimes.

“Anyone with information about the poaching of either of these animals should refer to case #17-4100 for the mule deer that was shot in the neck and case #17-004107 for the small buck found in the trash bag,” stated the news release from Game and Fish.