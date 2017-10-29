What’s happening north of Highway 89A?

Whether located in Yavapai County or the Town of Prescott Valley, permit applications for single-family homes are holding steady in recent years or increasing. None have reached the numbers of permits issued in 2005 or 2006, however.

The subdivisions form a checkerboard of properties north of Highway 89A, some of which are gated communities, some with poorly maintained private roads, and some with better roads kept up by the town or the county.

Following are highlights of growth for a few of the properties located to the north of Highway 89A:

County growth

• Legend Hills, farthest east at the base of Mingus Mountain, is the last subdivision before reaching the Prescott National Forest. In 2006, the county issued 104 permits for new construction. The following seven years had no permits, but requests for single-family residence permits reached 21 in 2015, 36 in 2016, and 25 to date in 2017.

“We have active permits out there. It’s a busy area for new construction,” said Dave Williams, assistant director for county Development Services.

• Prescott Prairie, north and east of Coyote Springs, is a private gated community in the county. Its permits also slowed during the economic recession from 30 in 2006 decreasing to only one in 2011. In 2016, it reached 12 permits for construction, and only four so far this year.

Prescott Valley growth

The town has only one triangle-shaped parcel within Coyote Crest – the location of a church – the rest is in the county. Low permit numbers for the county portion are stable at 1 to 5 per year for the past 10 years.

None of subdivisions in this area have attained the level of construction in 2005. The one whose single-family residence permit numbers have increased the most, however, is Pronghorn Ranch.

From 132 permits in 2005, numbers dipped to only one and two permits 2009 and 2010, the worst years. Permits increased to 68 in 2014, declined slightly in the following three years and to date in 2017 number 45. Total permits for this subdivision since 2005 is 619.

Viewpoint follows with a total of 491 permits issued since 2005.

Larry Tarkowski, PV town manager, estimated the town issues an average of 50 to 60 single-family residence permits per month, and said Viewpoint and Pronghorn are about three-quarters built out.

There are meetings Nov. 4 and 6 concerning subdivision improvements near Viewpoint scheduled to inform residents of potential impacts. (Watch the Courier this week for details.)

Water

Water supply varies from subdivision to subdivision.

The developments within Prescott Valley town limits – Mingus West, a portion of Coyote Crest, Viewpoint and Pronghorn Ranch – draw upon the town’s water and wastewater systems. Mingus West has its own well and storage tank that connects across the highway to the Yavapai County Fairgrounds, which also has a well. Those two wells are part of the Prescott Valley water system, Tarkowski said.

When the Town Council approved the Mingus West subdivision, the developers had to construct water and sewer systems. These extend south all the way to the Agua Fria River and the town’s mainline. The wastewater portion picks up the fairgrounds system, he added.

An online description of property for sale in H&F Windmill Ranch states it has underground electric, a homeowners association, and “great producing wells.” This property, with a gated entrance, is located four miles north of Highway 89A on Viewpoint Road.

Homeowners in other subdivisions either rely on wells and septic tanks, or are part of a water improvement district, said Jeremy Dye, unit manager with Yavapai County Development Services.

