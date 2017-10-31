Sanctuary to adopt out or move 200 animals as it consolidates

Circle L Ranch and Animal Sanctuary will need to vacate 10 acres and relocate its rescued animals across the road to the other side of the ranch.

The owner, Debra Wilson, is putting the 10 acres of the 40-acre property up for sale, said Susann Shields, public relations volunteer. Nearly 200 farm animals on the south side of the property need to be adopted out or moved.

“We’re still adopting out animals or trying to place some in other rescue operation,” Shields said.

The piece of property will be auctioned off on Jan. 3, she added.

Volunteers were told recently the organization would need to downsize by finding other arrangements for animals and to get the north side of the property ready to move animals onto. They are putting up fencing and new housing structures for the senior dogs on that side, and readying it for other animals.

About a year ago, the ranch accepted 31 pot-bellied pigs from a hoarding situation in Mesa. Some were pregnant and the ranch ended up with 59 piggies, most unsuitable for adoption as they had not been socialized.

Shields said a Phoenix television station incorrectly reported the Circle L Ranch was closing.

“It’s not closing down. We’re just downsizing and reconstructing the whole rescue side,” she said.

The problem is finding new homes for the pigs. A few are going to a rescue operation in Colorado, she said, and they were touching base with Ironwood, a pig rescue organization in the Valley.

Goats seem to be easier to adopt out. The ranch’s horses are old and not ridable, and good as companion animals.

“Chickens are easy to move. But we have a family of 15 sheep and want them to be altogether. Sheep bond, so we’re trying to keep them together,” Shields said.

The ranch is planning a couple of fundraisers this fall. On the dog rescue side, a Doggy Fashion Show takes place at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, at The Barley Hound, 234 S. Cortez St., with all proceeds to benefit the ranch. First-place prize is $100. The $20 registration fee includes chili (regular or vegan) and a glass of wine, Arizona craft beer, or beverage.

Circle L Ranch is located at 8538 E. Smitty’s Place, off Coyote Springs Road north of Highway 89A, Prescott Valley. For more information, call 928-273-7005 or visit circlel.org.

