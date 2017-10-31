Two arrested in Prescott Valley gas station robbery

Two men were arrested and charged with robbery after police said they held up a clerk at a Texaco station in the 8400 block of East Highway 69 Sunday, Oct. 29, and left with beer and cigarettes, according to Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman.

One suspect, Daniel E. German, 37, of Prescott Valley, went into the store about 4 p.m., took a case of beer out of the cooler, then asked the clerk for cigarettes. When he was handed the cigarettes, he began to leave, then produced a knife and warned the clerk that he’d better not try to stop him, or he’d be stabbed, Kaufman said.

German got into the passenger side of a pickup truck and the truck left the store.

The clerk gave police a description of German, and other officers checking the area found the red-and-white pickup less than a mile away in a driveway near the 3100 block of Truwood Drive.

Officers arrested the driver, Steven R. Cassidy, 51, of Prescott Valley, who initially lied to them about his involvement, Kaufman said.

Police found German in the backyard of a home in the 3000 block of Truwood.

German ran from police, attempting to jump the backyard fence, but he fell head-first back to the ground and fractured three vertebrae, Kaufman said.

Both German and Cassidy were booked into the Camp Verde jail. German was booked on felony charges of robbery and armed robbery, as well as two counts of threatening and intimidating and criminal nuisance. Cassidy was booked on charges of robbery and false reporting to law enforcement, a misdemeanor.