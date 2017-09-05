Birth announcements, Sept. 5, 2017

Elijah Zane Bentley-Hutter, a 9 lb., 11 oz. boy, was born Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Taylor Bentley and Joshua Hutter of Prescott Valley.

Romina Cristal Contreras Sanchez, a 7 lb., 8 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at YRMC to Cecila Sanchez Martinez and Jose Jesus Contreras Ibarra of Prescott.

MaryJo Lynn Hernandez, a 6 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to LaFaye and Derek Hernandez of Prescott Valley.

Moana Jalifi, a 6 lb., 4 oz. girl, was born Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Chelsie Alohalani Gonsalves and David Jalifi of Prescott.

Bryliee Grace Kimbrell, a 7 lb., 7 oz. girl, was born Friday, July 28, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Marijka Kimbrell of Prescott.

Kaiden Allan Kuhnke, an 8 lb., 1 oz. boy, was born Friday, July 28, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley and Seth Kuhnke of Prescott.

Sawyer Tolentino Lane, a 6 lb., 9 oz boy, was born Monday, July 10, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sherryl and Wesley Lane of Prescott.

Addison Haley Meierbachtol, a 5 lb., 3 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at YRMC to Gillian and Matthew Meierbachtol of Prescott.

Izebell Grace Johnson, a 6 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born Monday, July 24, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Hannah Fontenot and Tyler Johnson of Prescott. (No photo)

Vincent Valentine Ramirez-Acosta, a 6 lb., 8 oz. boy, was born Sunday, August 6, 2017, at YRMC to Erendira Aidee Acosta Perez and Jesus Leonardo Ramirez of Chino Valley. (No photo)

Caden Wayne Thomas, a 5 lb., 10 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Candace Marie and Clay Brian Thomas of Prescott Valley. (No photo)