Big Bug News: Week of Sept. 6, 2017

NEW YOUTH PROGRAM is doing well at the Cordes Lakes at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Many plants were started at the gardening portion of the event. If interested, just arrive or leave your name and phone number on the answering machine at the Community Center, 928-632-9769. Activities are from noon to 4 p.m. and will be gardening, crafts, games and more.

ROCK PAINTING has moved to Cordes Lakes Community Center and will be held on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. Over 700 rocks have been placed nationwide, with the Mayer logo on the bottom. Painted rocks are hidden, logged on Facebook, and when found they are acknowledged and either kept or relocated with information again logged on Facebook. Come join the fun and search for painted rocks.

Family Fun is this year’s theme for Cordes Lakes Days on Sept. 16 and there are plans to have a parade, games and contests. Either come to the Planners Meetings on Tuesdays or call 928-632-9769 and leave a message that you would like to help. Needed are volunteers to help with children’s games, adults games, the bake sale (along with contributions to sell) a pie/cake contest, cooking baking contest for children younger than 12, a parade coordinator, and for many other events. The parade will start at Henry Cordes Park at 9 a.m., east on Stagecoach and South on Cordes Lakes Drive. It will end at the Community Center.

Produce will be Sept. 20 and 28. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close — and will be locked — at 9 a.m.

American Legion Post 122 meetings will resume on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.

U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Mon/Fri 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Mondays at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join. The next meeting is Sept. 15.