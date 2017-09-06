Bradshaw Mountain Swimming

Siblings Joshua and Renee Baillie hope to anchor the Bradshaw Mountain swim team this season. (Les Stukenberg/Tribune)

  • Originally Published: September 6, 2017 5:59 a.m.

    • 2017 Schedule

    Date Opponent Time

    8/31 Willow Canyon^ 4 p.m.

    9/5 at Flagstaff 4 p.m.

    9/9 at NW AZ Invite noon

    9/14 at Mingus Union 4 p.m.

    9/21 Buckeye/Cac. Shad.^ 4 p.m.

    9/28 Camel./Arete Prep^ 4 p.m.

    9/30 at Th./Pitch. (ASU) 2 p.m.

    10/3 Dysart/Goldwater^ 4 p.m.

    10/19 Prescott^ 4 p.m.

    10/21 at Cummins Invite 8 a.m.

    11/3 at D-II State Prelims! TBD

    11/4 at D-II State Finals! TBD

    ^ Mtn. Valley Splash, Prescott Valley

    ! Skyline Aquatic Center, Mesa

    Conference: Division II

    2016 State Meet: Boys – Team: placed 20th out of 34 teams. Individual: Mako Bennett, seventh place in 200-yard freestyle, tied for fifth place in 100-yard freestyle; 15th place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

    Coach: Russell Morrison, first year

    2017 Swimmers to Watch: Boys – senior captain Kevin Moore, senior Gavin Shouldts, sophomore Josh Baillie. Girls – junior Renee Baillie, senior captain Liesel Stoxen, senior Hennessy Villa, freshman Lucy Stoxen, junior Leigha Campbell, junior Hannah Campbell, freshman Hayden Folk, junior Jordyn Bassford.

