Bradshaw Mountain Swimming

2017 Schedule Date Opponent Time 8/31 Willow Canyon^ 4 p.m. 9/5 at Flagstaff 4 p.m. 9/9 at NW AZ Invite noon 9/14 at Mingus Union 4 p.m. 9/21 Buckeye/Cac. Shad.^ 4 p.m. 9/28 Camel./Arete Prep^ 4 p.m. 9/30 at Th./Pitch. (ASU) 2 p.m. 10/3 Dysart/Goldwater^ 4 p.m. 10/19 Prescott^ 4 p.m. 10/21 at Cummins Invite 8 a.m. 11/3 at D-II State Prelims! TBD 11/4 at D-II State Finals! TBD ^ Mtn. Valley Splash, Prescott Valley ! Skyline Aquatic Center, Mesa

Conference: Division II

2016 State Meet: Boys – Team: placed 20th out of 34 teams. Individual: Mako Bennett, seventh place in 200-yard freestyle, tied for fifth place in 100-yard freestyle; 15th place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Coach: Russell Morrison, first year

2017 Swimmers to Watch: Boys – senior captain Kevin Moore, senior Gavin Shouldts, sophomore Josh Baillie. Girls – junior Renee Baillie, senior captain Liesel Stoxen, senior Hennessy Villa, freshman Lucy Stoxen, junior Leigha Campbell, junior Hannah Campbell, freshman Hayden Folk, junior Jordyn Bassford.