Bradshaw Mountain Swimming

2017 Schedule
Date Opponent Time
8/31 Willow Canyon^ 4 p.m.
9/5 at Flagstaff 4 p.m.
9/9 at NW AZ Invite noon
9/14 at Mingus Union 4 p.m.
9/21 Buckeye/Cac. Shad.^ 4 p.m.
9/28 Camel./Arete Prep^ 4 p.m.
9/30 at Th./Pitch. (ASU) 2 p.m.
10/3 Dysart/Goldwater^ 4 p.m.
10/19 Prescott^ 4 p.m.
10/21 at Cummins Invite 8 a.m.
11/3 at D-II State Prelims! TBD
11/4 at D-II State Finals! TBD
^ Mtn. Valley Splash, Prescott Valley
! Skyline Aquatic Center, Mesa
Conference: Division II
2016 State Meet: Boys – Team: placed 20th out of 34 teams. Individual: Mako Bennett, seventh place in 200-yard freestyle, tied for fifth place in 100-yard freestyle; 15th place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Coach: Russell Morrison, first year
2017 Swimmers to Watch: Boys – senior captain Kevin Moore, senior Gavin Shouldts, sophomore Josh Baillie. Girls – junior Renee Baillie, senior captain Liesel Stoxen, senior Hennessy Villa, freshman Lucy Stoxen, junior Leigha Campbell, junior Hannah Campbell, freshman Hayden Folk, junior Jordyn Bassford.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK