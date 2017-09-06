Keeping brains healthy through art, movement

With more than a few studies out there on keeping brains healthy through arts and movement, the Prescott Valley Public Library is offering some programs to do just that.

The idea came from a friend who lived in Portland working with an organization that worked with libraries to create programs for their older population, said Adult Services Librarian Michele Hjorting.

“We do have a large population of older adults here, it could work well with the interests of our community,” Hjorting said. “It’s my hope that we can offer these fantastic classes of art and movement and it’s all about keeping a healthy brain and staying active in later years.”

The first class of the series, a doodle drawing workshop, is completely full, but the next one in October is an altered book project, said Teen Librarian Coleen Bornschlegel, noting that people will be able to tell their stories through altering a book. They’ll be able to cut pages out, add pages in, do some binding and possibly some printing with the recently acquired printing press, Bornschlegel said.

November will see a playful movement workshop with juggling and ribbon wands, she said, encouraging people to come even if they’ve never picked up a set of juggling balls.

“There’s a whole sequence of exercises. I’m not guaranteeing that you’ll start juggling by the end of the class,” Bornschlegel said. “But it’s definitely possible that you’ll be well on your way.”

The final workshop of the year in December is printmaking with a focus on making cards using both the printing press and doing some hand printing techniques, she said.

While there’s workshops set up for every month through the year, library staff is going to hold off on solidifying classes for 2018 after seeing how the next four months go, Bornschlegel said with Hjorting mentioning that registration for each class starts one month prior to the classes. Each workshop has four classes throughout their respective months on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

With all the studies out there on brain health and age being connected to art and movement, the hope is to have a space where people are comfortable being creative, Hjorting said.

“It’s just for people to come in and learn something new and to maybe meet some new friends to keep social,” she said.

For more information about the Creative Aging Classes, call 928-759-3040 and to sign up, visit www.pvlib.net and click on Creative Aging Classes.