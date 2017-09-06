‘Patriot Week’ honors the fallen

The Town of Prescott Valley’s annual Patriot Week events kick off Saturday, Sept. 8, and continue on until Sept. 15.

Framing the commemoration for the sixth year will be the Healing Fields display at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. The 3,000 U.S. flags, which stand for those lost in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, — plus 19 to honor the Granite Mountain Hotshots — will be on display, 24-hours-a-day, for the entire week, coming down at 4 p.m. on Sept. 15. The public may visit the display any time.

“It’s beautiful,” said town council member Mary Mallory. “It moves your soul.”

The registration for the Patriot Run, a 10k, 5k, and Fun Run, starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, or register online at www.raceentry.com. The race starts at 7 a.m.

The opening ceremony for the week will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m., on the Civic Center lawn.

Two musical acts perform in free patriotic concerts Saturday at the Theater on the Green at 6 p.m. Award-winning musician and composer Shawn Michael Perry will play along with the Yavapai College Brass Quintet. You’re invited to bring chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy the performance.

Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m., a Remembrance Ceremony for those lost on 9/11 will be held at the Civic Center lawn.

The ceremony will include bagpipers, an honor guard, lowering of the flag from the Civic Center roof, and the playing of taps. Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Chief Scott Freitag will speak.

“To me, (the commemoration) means that we, here, have a wonderful country and a wonderful life and that we should do everything we can, every day, to … appreciate every day that God gave us,” Mallory said, “because these people who lost their lives (on 9/11), all they did was go to work, or some of them went on vacation.

“And they didn’t come back. And they didn’t do anything wrong. And their lives were cut short. And we need to remember this,” she said.

‘The enemy still lives, and he’s right in our backyards.”

Volunteers are needed for setup and take down, and to man an information booth during the week. For more information, call Darlene Packard at 928-848-0626.