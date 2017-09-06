Sam’s Club hosts first-ever car show

The Prescott Valley Sam’s Club is hosting its first-ever car show this weekend with plenty of room for more cars to join the fun.

There may be plenty of other car shows in the area, but the fees for this one are lower than the others, said Event Organizer Greg James. Not only that, but there’ll be a full color guard, food, a DJ playing music, a bounce house for the kids and even members of the Prescott Valley town government, James said.

“The mayor’s going to be here,” he said. “This’ll be a very fun day.

Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with awards starting at noon, the show is on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Prescott Valley Sam’s Club, 5757 Highway 69. It’s free for anyone who wants to come and there’ll be a place for attendees to make donations, he James said.

It’s Sam’s Club’s season for raising funds and this year, they’re taking it to the extreme with all the funds from the car show going to the Children’s Miracle Network and Phoenix Children’s Hospital, James said. The goal is $12,500, he said, also noting that Sam’s Club hasn’t paid for anything and everything has been donated for the show. Isaiah Acosta, who was born without a jaw or upper airway and had multiple surgeries at Phoenix Children’s Hospital to survive, will be at the show too, James said.

Currently, there’s about 50 vehicles registered as well as six vendors, he said, commenting that there’s always room for more vendors and vehicles.

“I would like to have 400,” James said. “The more the merrier.”

One person whose car is in the show is Bob Goldstein, who registered a 1931 Ford Model A Fordor. Goldstein said he’s had the car for about 15 months after buying it in three pieces. He’s always wanted one, he said.

Most of the people at car shows not only have the one they’ll be showing for years, but have several, Goldstein said, remarking that he’s content with the one he has.

“I just wanted one. One’s enough for me,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of fun with it.”

There were several reasons he wanted to enter his car into the Sam’s Club Car Show, Goldstein said. One was because it’s a brand new show, but another is that he just has an interest in car shows, he said, stating he’s already won an award with the Model A.

The show also has a silent auction, with items such as a dinner from Texas Roadhouse, he said.

Registration for vehicles is $35 per entry and for vendors, it’s $50. All makes and models are welcome and registration includes a goody bag.



Awards include Best in Show, Best Interior, Best Paint and Kids’ Choice among others, James said.

For more information, visit GivetoPCHF.org/SamsClubCarShow, call Sam’s Club at 928-778-5042, contact James at 602-448-2212 or at playingmusic@cableone.com or Shannon Fitzgerald at 928-458-4429 or at fitzy319@gmail.com.

