YRMC Family Resource Center presents free car seat distribution program Sept. 16

The Family Resource Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center has continued its partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to offer a car seat distribution program to families in Yavapai County.

YRMC’s Family Resource Center has provided services via the Healthy Families program for over 25 years, offering parents and children free home visits from highly trained support specialists, according to a news release. The program includes information on healthy pregnancy and bonding with one’s baby, along with learning ways to promote language, motor, and social/emotional development, linkage to community resources, and supporting the family through many of life’s stressors.



Thanks to the Governor’s Office grant, YRMC’s Family Resource Center team has been able to offer free safety seats and supporting education to help keep children safe inside their family’s vehicles too.



Recipients do not need to be YRMC patients or currently enrolled in Family Resource Center services. Families need a vehicle with working seat belts (if your vehicle’s seat belts do not lock, you may qualify to have your seat belts repaired free of charge at your local dealership — call your dealership for more details). Families are assisted with installation by the certified technician, who reviews the installation with them, assuring that the seat will be properly re-installed should it be moved from the vehicle or require re-installation.



On Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, YRMC’s Family Resource Center will host a car seat event in the parking lot of the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Building, 3262 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley, with seats and technicians on hand to provide the car seats, installations, and educational services to families in our community.



These will include infant, convertible, and booster car seats. Seats will be provided on a first come, first serve basis until supplies run out.

Please bring the vehicle(s), child (or children), and caregiver(s) who will be using the seat(s) the most in order to help assure the best seat and installation custom to your child and vehicle. If multiple parents/grandparents/caregivers will be involved with transporting children in the car seat, they are all encouraged to attend this event so they can learn firsthand about the seat and the safety considerations. Please plan on the actual installation and safety education component to take approximately 20-25 minutes on average per car seat.

Keeping your child safe when riding in a vehicle is one of the most important jobs that parents have. YRMC’s Family Resource Center and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety continue to work to make it easier for many of our families in the quad-city area.

For information, call 928-442-8861.