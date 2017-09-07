Missing man no longer missing: died years ago, police say

A man who was reported missing in 2006, and was the subject of a renewed Prescott Valley Police Cold Case Unit investigation, has been dead since 2001, PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman said Thursday morning.

William Albert Duniphin, who would have been 72, was living with his sister in the 3700 block of Robert Road when he went missing.

A longtime friend alerted police that Duniphin was gone, in 2006, and that he had and even stopped collecting his Social Security benefits.

Kaufman said Duniphin’s identity has been confirmed through an FBI fingerprint check, and that he died in Yavapai County in 2001.

No foul play is suspected, Kaufman added.

The Prescott Valley Police Cold case unit renewed its search for Duniphin earlier this year. There had been a reward for information about him or his disappearance.

