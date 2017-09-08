Flash flood watch for Yavapai County into Saturday

A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the western half of northern Arizona, including most of Yavapai County.

What: Increasing moisture will lead to northward-moving showers and thunderstorms capable of producing rain rates up to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding of creeks and normally dry washes may result.

Where and when: Mainly near and west of a line from Camp Verde, to Williams, to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. The flash flood watch begins at 2 p.m. Friday, and lasts until 12 a.m. Saturday.

“We’re just assessing whether we’ll extend that through tomorrow afternoon,” said David Byers with NWS in Bellemont, Arizona.

Of particular concern: Flash flooding is of particular concern for those near fire scars. It may also make some low water crossings impassable in heavily affected areas.



Increased coverage of thunderstorms will bring an increased threat of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, presenting a hazard for those caught outdoors.

The storm activity is being caused by a southerly flow, Byers said.

“As the flow picks up from the southwest possibly as early as Sunday … that’ll clear all of that out and we’ll dry out,” Byers said.