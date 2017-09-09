Healing Field schedule of events

The Healing Field of Northern Arizona on the Prescott Valley Civic Center grounds, 7501 E. Civic Circle, is part of the Town of Prescott Valley’s annual Patriot Week.

Healing Field flags are on display continuously through 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Following are events:

2017 Patriot Run: 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 10K, 5K, Fun Run.

Blessing of the Field: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Patriotic Concert in the Theater on the Green, Civic Center: 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, with Yavapai College Brass Quintet; Shawn Michael Perry at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets.

Remembrance Ceremony, 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, with Honor Guard, bagpipers, guest speaker.

