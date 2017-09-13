Corridor Calendar: Week of Sept. 13

Corridor Calendar:

NEW YOUTH PROGRAM is doing well at the Cordes Lakes at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Many plants were started at the gardening portion of the event. Activities are from noon to 4 p.m. and will include gardening, crafts, games and more. Rock Painting from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family Fun is this year’s theme for Cordes Lakes Days on Sept. 16. The parade starts at 9 a.m. at Henry Cordes Park, goes to Cordes Lakes Drive and south to the Community Center. Grand Marshals are first responder representatives from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Mayer Fire, ADOT and DPS. There will be a pie/cake contest, cookie baking contest for children younger than 12, cake walk, games for little kids and big kids. Food will be available and there will be many vendors with great items for purchase.



Produce will be Sept. 20 and 28. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close — and will be locked — at 9 a.m.

American Legion Post 122 meetings resume on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.

U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Monday/Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.



WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church, 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive, in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Mondays at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Fridays at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.



Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone — beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings held at members’ homes varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.



American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join. The next meeting is set for Sept. 15.