HUSD Student of the Week: Ryleigh Martin

Granville Elementary School is excited to recognize Ryleigh Martin as Student of the Week! Ryleigh is an incredibly caring student who shows great character and models the Golden Gecko pledge at all times.

She enjoys helping others and she also loves to read. Ryleigh has a growth mindset. She is always trying hard to solve problems and consistently learns from her mistakes. She pays attention in class and participates in all the amazing learning activities happening in the classroom.

Everyone agrees that she is an absolute pleasure to know and have in class. She is a shining example of why Granville is such a special place!

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.