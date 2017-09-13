Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of Sept. 13

Apply for jobs at PV Job Fair

The Yavapai College Small Business Development Center is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

The job fair will allow seekers to find out current job openings, learn the latest information about careers, apply for part-time, full-time or temporary jobs and meet with representatives from business, healthcare, non-profit and military organizations.

Professional attire is strongly recommended.

For more information, call 928-776-2008.



Windows 10 class continues at library

The Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a three-week class on Windows 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., continuing on Monday, Sept. 18 and 25, in the PC Lab; the first class was Sept. 11.

The course will cover the basics of Windows 10 such as important settings, how to navigate, customize the start menu and various screens and how to find and install applications.

Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit www.pvlib.net. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Library restarts story time for children

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s Preschool Story Time is starting back up at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Library Children’s Program Room.

Toddler story time starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Library Children’s Program Room.

The most appropriate ages for preschool story time are 3 to 5 years and the most appropriate ages for toddler story time are 18 months to 3 years old.

For more information, call the Children’s Library at 928-759-3044.

Literary Southwest event in September

Celebrated fiction writer, poet, essayist, playwright and editor Ana Castillo visits The Literary Southwest at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room (Bldg. 19, Room 147) on the Prescott campus.

An open conversation, audience Q&A session, and a book signing follow the reading. Literary Southwest programs are presented admission free and are open to all.

Ana Castillo is one of the most powerful voices in contemporary Chicana literature. Her most recent book, “Black Dove: Mamá, Mi’jo, and Me,” confronts what it means to be a single, brown, feminist parent in a world of mass incarceration, racial profiling, and police brutality.

She is the author of “So Far From God” and “Sapogonia,” both New York Times Notable Books of the Year, as well as “The Guardians,” “Peel My Love like an Onion” and many other books of fiction, poetry and essays.

Castillo is the publisher and editor-in-chief of La Tolteca, a literary zine, and currently holds a faculty post at the Bread Loaf program with Middlebury College (Vermont). Raised in a working-class neighborhood in Chicago, she now lives in New Mexico.

The Hassayampa Institute presents The Literary Southwest is made possible by Yavapai College and the Yavapai College Foundation, with additional support provided by Peregrine Book Company.

For complete author and series information, visit: www.yc.edu/Literarysw or contact Series Director Jim Natal through Yavapai College at 928-776-2295.

How to help kids with homework

Want to learn some practical tips for helping your child with homework and, at the same time, reduce your headaches and hassles?

Humboldt Unified School District and MATForce offer a workshop, Helping Your Child with Homework, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Coyote Springs Elementary School Library, 6625 N. Cattletrack, Prescott Valley.

The workshop, taught by Beth Dunn, is for parents and caregivers of children of all ages. Childcare will be provided.

Town seeks volunteers for appeals, library, arts positions

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents for a variety of boards and commissions:

BOARD OF APPEALS

This volunteer position on the Building Board of Appeals will be filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.



The board meets to review and decide appeals of town building staff decisions. The town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

LIBRARY BOARD

This volunteer position on the Library Board of Trustees is by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

ARTS COMMISSION

The Arts and Culture Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for all of these volunteer positions are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Want to learn the art of improv?

Join the Prescott Valley Public Library’s ongoing group, “PVPL’s Everyone Improv,” which will meet every first and third Tuesday of the month.

Utilizing games, practice, silliness, acceptance and bravery, participants will explore all of the extraordinary places that improv can take you — with a lot of laughs along the way!

The first program will meet on Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. This program is free, and no registration is required. You must be 18 or older to join.

If you have any questions, call 928-759-6188.

Crafters get busy, reserve space at AAEC Fall Boutique

Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center (AAEC) hosts its seventh annual Fall Boutique from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, on the high school campus, 7500 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley.

Vendors offer handcrafted items, unique gifts and stocking stuffers that include jewelry, candles, kitchen products and more. All donations and proceeds help purchase needed items for students, teachers and horses.

An 8-foot-by-8-foot space, which includes a table, costs $25. Vendors may contact Paula Hudson at 623-703-6884 or email aaecypvpta@gmail.com to register or for more information.