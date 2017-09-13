Prescott Valley Police Report: Week of Sept. 13

  • Originally Published: September 13, 2017 6 a.m.

    • Daily activity calls for Prescott Valley Police, Sept. 4-10 (43 total calls):

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 8100 block of East Long Mesa Drive

    Burglary Delayed, 3900 block of North Valorie Drive

    Domestic Just Occurred, 8200 block of East Long Mesa Drive

    Fight In Progress, 6500 block of North Viewpoint Drive

    Disorderly Delayed, 7900 block of East Cocopah Drive

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 3000 block of North Truwood Drive

    Accident Injury Level 2, 6200 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Assault Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Theft Delayed, 6900 block of East Panther Path

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 9800 block of East Lakeshore Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 4100 block of North Tonto Way

    Accident Injury, 6000 block of East Copper Hill Drive

    Fraud, 1100 block of North Half Hitch Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 7800 block of East Florentine Road

    Theft Just Occurred, 3300 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Accident Injury, 7500 block of East Highway 89a

    Fraud, 13000 block of East Acosta Circle

    Accident No Injury J/O, 4200 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Theft Delayed, 5700 block of East Highway 69

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 3500 block of North Castle Drive

    Fight In Progress, 3200 block of North Hedgewood Drive

    Theft Delayed, 5700 block of East Highway 69

    Fraud, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Accident No Injury J/O, 7400 block of East Pronghorn Ranch Parkway

    Theft Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 8600 block of East Valley Road

    Accident Injury Level 2, 6700 block of North Robert Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 7800 block of East Loos Drive

    Accident No Injury Blocking, 8100 block of East Yavapai Road

    Burglary Delayed, 4400 block of North Mobile Circle East

    Criminal Damage Just Occurred, 8600 block of East Florentine Road

    Accident Injury, 11300 block of East Highway 69

    Disorderly Just Occurred, 3200 block of North Majesty Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 3500 block of North Greg Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 6800 block of East Highway 69

    Stolen Vehicle Delayed, 9500 block of East Rancho Vista Drive

    Fraud, 4700 block of North Socorro Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 4300 block of North Tonto Way

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Domestic In Progress, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Burglary Delayed, 5700 block of East Highway 69

