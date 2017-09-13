Prescott Valley Police Report: Week of Sept. 13

Daily activity calls for Prescott Valley Police, Sept. 4-10 (43 total calls):
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 8100 block of East Long Mesa Drive
Burglary Delayed, 3900 block of North Valorie Drive
Domestic Just Occurred, 8200 block of East Long Mesa Drive
Fight In Progress, 6500 block of North Viewpoint Drive
Disorderly Delayed, 7900 block of East Cocopah Drive
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 3000 block of North Truwood Drive
Accident Injury Level 2, 6200 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Assault Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 6900 block of East Panther Path
Criminal Damage Delayed, 9800 block of East Lakeshore Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 4100 block of North Tonto Way
Accident Injury, 6000 block of East Copper Hill Drive
Fraud, 1100 block of North Half Hitch Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 7800 block of East Florentine Road
Theft Just Occurred, 3300 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Accident Injury, 7500 block of East Highway 89a
Fraud, 13000 block of East Acosta Circle
Accident No Injury J/O, 4200 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 5700 block of East Highway 69
Criminal Damage Delayed, 3500 block of North Castle Drive
Fight In Progress, 3200 block of North Hedgewood Drive
Theft Delayed, 5700 block of East Highway 69
Fraud, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Accident No Injury J/O, 7400 block of East Pronghorn Ranch Parkway
Theft Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 8600 block of East Valley Road
Accident Injury Level 2, 6700 block of North Robert Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 7800 block of East Loos Drive
Accident No Injury Blocking, 8100 block of East Yavapai Road
Burglary Delayed, 4400 block of North Mobile Circle East
Criminal Damage Just Occurred, 8600 block of East Florentine Road
Accident Injury, 11300 block of East Highway 69
Disorderly Just Occurred, 3200 block of North Majesty Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 3500 block of North Greg Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 6800 block of East Highway 69
Stolen Vehicle Delayed, 9500 block of East Rancho Vista Drive
Fraud, 4700 block of North Socorro Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 4300 block of North Tonto Way
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Domestic In Progress, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Burglary Delayed, 5700 block of East Highway 69
