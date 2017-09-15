Prep Football: Mayer bruises Salome, improves to 5-0

Senior fullback Dacodah Jensen ran for 191 yards on 30 carries and four touchdowns, guiding Mayer’s unbeaten football team to a 36-14 rout of Salome Friday night on the road.

With the victory in their 1A West region opener, the Wildcats boosted their record to 5-0 overall in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) eight-man game, while Salome dipped to 1-3.

Mayer coach Mike Gutierrez’s squad led 16-14 at halftime before shutting out the Frogs in the second half. Gutierrez said the Wildcats corrected their mistakes in the first half and then promptly took control.

“It was a good challenge for our team,” Gutierrez said. “Last year, maybe we don’t rebound like that. We showed our maturity tonight.”

In addition to Jensen’s heroics, Mayer quarterback Dylan Wilhide registered a 9-yard TD run. Defensively, Jensen notched 20 tackles and Wilhide tallied 16 tackles. Gutierrez credited Garrett Urquides, who also made 20 stops, for wreaking “havoc” on Salome’s quarterback and for making “big tackles for us.”

On Sept. 8, in Week 3, Mayer roughed up Fredonia, 66-6. Jensen ran for 128 yards and four TDs in that win. Dade Herbert (130 yards, rushing TD, receiving TD), Wilhide (7 for 9, 212 yards, three TD passes) and Urquides (101 yards receiving, TD) also had stellar evenings.

UP NEXT

Mayer battles Valley Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, for a 1A West contest played at Bourgade Catholic.

Salome visits St. David at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in a non-region game.