All lanes open on I-17; expect delays from Cordes to Bumble Bee

Update, 6:15 p.m.

All lanes are now open on Interstate 17 southbound between mileposts 252 and 249, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The left lane had been closed due to a brush fire.

Motorists should continue to expect long delays due to a 15-mile backup from Bumble Bee Road to north of Cordes Junction. To avoid delays, motorists can take Highway 260 through Camp Verde to Highway 87 through Payson, ADOT reports.

Original post, 4:15 p.m.

A brush fire burning in the median on Interstate 17 at milepost 249 is causing extensive southbound delays, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up about 7 miles from Bumble Bee Road to Badger Springs Road. Motorists should consider taking an alternate route, including Highway 260 through Camp Verde to Highway 87 through Payson.

The fire began at about 12:45 p.m. and was sitting at about 30 acres as of 4 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

The Daisy Mountain Fire Department (DMFD) was the first to respond to the scene with about 40 firefighters. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department has been helping with air operations and reconnaissance while ADOT has assisted with traffic control.

“The fire is making a push to the north ever so slightly, so I wouldn’t say we’ve got it fully contained,” said Dave Wilson, DMFD Battalion Chief, at 4 p.m.

The state and Bureau of Land Management were just about to relieve DMFD from duty as Wilson was speaking because the fire is burning on their land.

