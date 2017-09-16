Prescott Country Club homeowners oppose condo zoning decision

Numerous homeowners from the Prescott Golf & Country Club stood before the Prescott Valley Town Council, voicing their opposition to the controversial condominium project Thursday night, Sept. 14.

A project three years in the making, the zoning would allow for preliminary development plans for 75 townhomes within the PGCC with a caveat by the Planning & Zoning Commission that the final development plan requires the commission’s approval.

Calling attention to the zoning laws in the Arizona constitution that state zoning measures changing a parcel’s original use shall not damage or lower the value of private property belonging to adjacent homeowners, homeowner Sandra Downs said that the last neighborhood meeting in June saw about 100 people who objected to the rezoning and who asked the developers to stop what they believe to be destruction of the golf course, the views, the privacy and the home values.

Further, homeowners presented 1,000 signed petitions opposing the zoning at a previous meeting, also questioning the December 2014 annexation, which occurred without the knowledge of the 3,000 residents, she said.

“I’m appealing to the fundamental principles of the founding fathers. This country stands with people who have character and who are not afraid to stand up for what is right. Millions have stood up to protect their values and given their lives for a cause they believe in and what’s the difference in what’s happening now?” Downs said, commenting that the project is flawed and no approval would be given by a planning department if the true dimensions were given.

“There’s no sufficient area to turn around fire and emergency equipment by today’s code standard. Manzanita is a two-lane road with deep ditches on either side.”

The Fain family left the legacy of the golf course as one of its first developments and wrote a document stating the parcel in question was to remain open space and would not be developed until the last living descendant of the Ronald Reagan family had been dead for 25 years, Downs said.

Petitions were circulated from the last meeting as well, with 80 signing in opposition, two signing for it, four with no signature and some blanks, said homeowner Martha Duncan.

“Clearly at every juncture, at every meeting that we have had, the people of the Prescott Country Club have asked for this to be halted. There’s never been a need for it and that’s one thing, according to zoning standards that you have to prove that there is a need for new zoning, proof that the project is compatible with the surrounding area, PCC is primarily single family housing, and proof that the project will add value to the area, not destroy it,” Duncan said. “When a zoning proposal is considered, it must be for the long term and the benefit of the surrounding homeowners, not just the one individual.”

In the last 15 months, nine houses sold along Buena Vista and Manzanita with $35,000 to $75,000 lost in value, she said.

None of the Prescott Valley town councilmembers are representatives of the homeowners, said homeowner Helen Kopczynski, remarking the matter should be before the county and not the town.

Support

Not everyone was against the project though as homeowner Michael Matthews stated his support of the developers and the country club. The developers are endeavoring to maintain the golf course and keep it operational and functional, Matthews said.

“The Halls own a private business. When a business doesn’t make money, what happens? As we know from Hassayampa, that golf course shuttered for up to five years,” he said. “What kind of value do you think that has on all of the homes within that development if the golf course were to shutter? I disagree that home values would be negatively impacted.”

Matthews said he works in commercial real estate and sees the value of new improvements to the community and that the condominiums would be a benefit.

With the council approving the zoning change unanimously, Councilmember Mary Mallory said she understands the homeowners aren’t happy, but it’s the developer’s private land.

“We all have private land … In Granville, if I want to do something with my house, first I go to the HOA, then I go to the town. But it’s still my private land and if I meet the requirements, I can do what I want to do with my private land,” Mallory said. “I feel like that’s his right, just like it’s their right to have their private land.”

Long road ahead

There’s still a long way to go though and there’s probably going to be a lot more coming, she said, noting that some points addressed by the homeowners such as roads do need to be addressed. However, the meeting was about the issue of rezoning for the land, Mallory said.

Councilmember Jodi Rooney said she took into consideration the different elements such as fire, the roads and previous ordinances. Everybody has the right to an opinion, but in looking at the context of the overall situation, the developer has the right to build on his land, Rooney said.

It’s not over yet, Duncan said, mentioning she knew the council would approve the zoning. The next step is appealing with attorneys and appealing that the parcel was designated as open space, she said.

The subject of legal counsel keeps coming up, said Community Development Director Richard Parker. However, he’s never seen an attorney from Duncan and would welcome the opportunity to speak with one.

“I don’t believe anything that the town has done is something that a court of law would change,” he said. “We’ve been very careful about following processes.”