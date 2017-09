Davie M. Rote and Gloria Merritt Rote of Prescott Valley recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a “high tea” at the Kensington in Prescott and joined friends for dinner and anniversary cake, and a rousing round of Bunco! The couple were married at the Kenmore Methodist Church in Kenmore, New York, on Sept. 6, 1967, with a rainbow wedding. They retired to Prescott Valley in 2004 from Buffalo, New York. (Courtesy photo)