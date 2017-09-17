Birth announcements, Sept. 17, 2017

Birth announcements in the Sept. 17, 2017, edition of The Daily Courier.

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: September 17, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • Blaine Marie Mae Bryant, a 7 lb., 11 oz. girl, was born Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Courtney Leigh and Tad Michael Bryant of Chino Valley.

    June Rosemarie Cline, a 6 lb., 8 oz. girl, was born Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Laura Beth and Gary Nicholas Cline of Prescott.

    Noah Alexander Loll, a 7 lb., 13 oz. boy, was born Thursday, August 3, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Becky and Jeffrey Loll of Bagdad.

    Adaeze Rachelle Osemene, a 7 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rachael Michelle and Segun Prince Osemene of Prescott Valley.

