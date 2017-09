Paul Raymond Jensen, 57, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born April 19, 1960, in San Luis Obispo, California, died Aug. 30, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 30, 2017, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.