Obituary: Rev. Dr. Donald M. Stine

The Rev. Dr. Donald M. Stine passed away on Sept. 5, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona, after a short illness. He had lived in Prescott Valley, Arizona, for 12 years.

Born in Schenectady, New York, on Sept. 30, 1932, he was the son of Gladys E. Stine and Medford S. Stine.

Donald was raised in Schenectady and graduated as valedictorian from Burnt Hills Balston Lake High School. He was also an accomplished classical pianist who regretted that he didn’t attend Juilliard.

Continuing his studies, Donald graduated “summa cum laude” in math and physics from The University at Albany, State University of New York. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, a Signum Laudis Scholar, and president of this honor society.

After the death of their father in 1954, the family moved to Princeton, New Jersey, where Don studied at Princeton Theological Seminary. Upon receiving his M.Div. degree in Biblical literature, exegesis, and in philosophy, he was ordained in 1956 as a minister in the Presbyterian Church, USA.

Also at Princeton Theological Seminary, Donald completed his doctorate (Ph.D) “magna cum laude” and began his teaching career in Biblical literature and in Greek exegesis. He continued his teaching at New York Theological Seminary, followed by becoming a professor of religion and of New Testament Greek at Maryville College in Tennessee. It was here in 1972 that Donald married Dr. Esther Swenson, a philosophy professor at Maryville College.

Donald moved the family, which included Esther’s son and daughter, to New Jersey, and he and Esther commuted to New York City where they both worked at the headquarters of the Presbyterian Church, USA. Don edited “Enquiry” and published several articles.

At mid-life, Don again returned to school, earning a second doctorate (D.Min.) in pastoral counseling from New York Theological Seminary and completing a three-year certificate program and residency in pastoral psychotherapy at Blanton-Peale Graduate Institute of the Institutes of Religion and Health in NYC. Dr. Stine practiced psychotherapy in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Florida, and in Stamford, Connecticut, where he was the Director of the Stamford Counseling Center. He was also the Clinical Director of the Samaritan Counseling Center in East Central Florida, and the Founder and Director of the Markham Woods Counseling Center at Heathrow, Florida. Don would like to be remembered most for his teaching, preaching, and counseling.

Donald enjoyed traveling with his students to Greece, Lebanon, Israel, and Italy. He also loved traveling to his favorite places — France and Hawaii, where he thoroughly enjoyed eating gourmet food and swimming. Listening to a well performed classical music performance, reading a good book, seeing a Broadway show, and laughing at a good comedian, particularly Stephan Colbert, were among his favorite things to do.

He especially loved the musical theater and concert performances of his grand-niece, Jordan Paige Kliphon.

Dr. Stine is survived by his stepson, William Swenson and wife Kathy Samels of Lynnwood, Washington; and by his stepdaughter, Esther Iles, her husband David Iles, and their son Elijah of Langley, Washington; his sister-in-law, Nancy Emma Stine of Ft. Myers, Florida; his sister, Doris Mae Winkler and her husband Arthur Dulany Winkler of Prescott, Arizona, and their children Michele Kliphon of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jonathan Winkler of Seattle, Washington; and by his grand-niece, Jordan Kliphon of New York City and grand-nephews Austin and Cody Kliphon of Kittery, Maine.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Esther Swenson Stine (1985); his brother, Dr. Robert Stine (2015); his father, Medford S. Stine (1954); and by his mother, Gladys E. Stine (2004).

It was Donald’s wish to have his ashes spread with his wife’s ashes in Kapalua Bay, W. Maui, Hawaii. There will be a church memorial service later this year. For further information, please contact by mail his sister Doris Winkler at 1423 Sierry Peaks Drive, Prescott, Arizona 86305.

Information provided by survivors.