Yavapai reaches 600-win milestone

It took less than 29 full seasons for the Yavapai College men’s soccer team to achieve 600 all-time victories, a milestone that places the program among the most elite ever in the country.

Late Saturday morning, the seven-time NJCAA national champion Roughriders routed Mesa Community College, 8-0, improving Yavapai’s all-time record to an astounding 600-54-29 since the program’s founding in 1989. The win came at John D. Riggs Stadium, the same site of Yavapai’s 500th all-time victory on Sept. 1, 2012.

NJCAA Men’s Soccer Coaching Records *Pantalione, YAVAPAI (Div. 1) Vizvary, Ulster County, NY (Div. 3) Bichy, Mont.-Rockville, MD (Div. 3) *Kelly, DuPage, IL (Div. 1) Zagara, Ga. Perimeter, GA (Div. 1) Inverso, Mercer County, NJ (Div. 1) Sorber, St. L.-Flo Valley, MO (Div. 1) *Active

Mike Pantalione, the Roughriders’ 29th-year coach, joined exclusive company in the men’s college soccer coaching ranks, too, and he became the fastest to achieve 600. Pantalione remains the all-time winningest coach in NJCAA history (see graphic). Also on Saturday, the NJCAA No. 3-ranked Roughriders stayed unbeaten on the 2017 season at 8-0-2 overall and moved into first place in the ACCAC at 6-0-2 (20 points). Idle Pima CC dropped to second place at 6-1-1 (19 points).

“Today’s victory was special, propelling us at the top of the league standings,” Pantalione said in a written statement. “In addition, the 600 wins is a great honor for our program, and the 497 players who have worn the Roughrider jersey, both past and current, share in this moment.”

To go along with its 600 wins, Yavapai College has captured 74 conference, region, district and national championships, including the aforementioned seven national titles. Saturday’s result also marked the Roughriders’ 353rd all-time shutout.

Only three other college men’s soccer coaches have reached the 600-win plateau. They include Ohio Wesleyan’s Jay Martin, the collegiate game’s all-time wins leader who, through the end of the 2016 season, had compiled a 683-134-66 record since 1977. He is currently in his 41st season as Ohio Wesleyan’s coach.

The two others are Rockhurst (Missouri) coach Tony Tocco (1970-1973, 1975-present), who is also still active and owned a 680-186-70 mark after his 46th season in 2016, and retired Wheaton (Illinois) coach Joe Bean, who went 607-185-61 in 45 seasons (Quinnipiac of Connecticut 1962-64, Bridgeport of Connecticut 1965-68, and Wheaton 1969-2006).

Pantalione said after Saturday’s match that the players who’ve gone through the program over the past 29 years deserve much of the credit for its monumental success, along with several others.

“It’s a player’s sport, not a coach’s sport. There is no magical formula,” Pantalione added in the statement. “The accomplishment is a direct result of hard work by the players over the years. We have been quite fortunate – not only having good players, but good people representing this program on and off the field.

“Outside the lines, so many others are responsible for the program’s success over the years, including assistant coach Hugh Bell, our medical and athletic support staff, as well as the Yavapai College administration, faculty and staff. Special thanks to our loyal fans, some of which are no longer with us, who have shown their support for our players the past 29 years.”

UP NEXT

The Roughriders return to the pitch on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at No. 15-ranked Arizona Western College. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. in Yuma.

(3) Yavapai 8, Mesa CC 0

ACCAC men’s soccer match Saturday at John D. Riggs Stadium in Mesa

1st 2nd F

YC 4 4 — 8

MCC 0 0 — 0

YC MCC

Shots 20 8

Corner kicks 4 3

Saves 2 4

Fouls 9 12

Cards 0 5

SCORING – 1st minute, YC: John Scearce (Ricardo Nunez-Arellano); 10th minute, YC: Jose Perez Flores (Carlo Quesada); 15th minute, YC: William Baynham (Jose Perez Flores); 18th minute, YC: Jose Perez Flores (William Baynham); 50th minute, YC: Carlo Quesada (William Baynham); 51st minute, YC: Carlo Quesada (John Scearce); 70th minute, YC: Lorenzo Macias (David Gandara); 89th minute, YC: Ziyad Fares (Angel Lujan). GOALIES – YC: Justin Motzkus (58 min., 0 goals, 1 save), Spencer Coffin (32 min., 0 goals, 1 save); MCC: Josh Stewart (25 min., 4 goals, 1 save), Brandon Alvarez (65 min., 4 goals, 3 saves).