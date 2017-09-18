At Kingman High School, it’s reading, ’riting, and Ruger

There’s a gun club at Kingman High School.

This may come as a surprise to parents — after all, guns haven’t enjoyed a positive relationship with schools in many years.

Established about seven years ago, Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy Kerry Schanaman started the Sharpshooter’s Club at Kingman High School. It teaches archery, pistol and shotgun shooting skills. Since then, about 12 high-schoolers a year have had the opportunity to safely and responsibly practice their shotgun, speed-pistol and archery skills.

Still, the days of the rifle in the rack of a pickup in the school parking lot haven’t returned.

“There are no guns on campus. Ever,” said Jody Schanaman, widow of Kerry, who passed away in March. She’s also a Kingman FIRST Robotics Team 60 coach and Mohave County Dispatch Supervisor.

Student shooters use a .22-caliber Ruger Mark IV for speed shooting. Kids ages 12 and older are eligible for that category. The shotguns for clay target shooting are usually 12- or 20-gauge — whichever fits the athlete the best. Children ages 9-and-up are eligible for that program. Beginning this year, shooters will use a .22-caliber rifle for the Scholastic Action Shooting Program, which is similar to pistol speed-shooting events. Kids as young as six can enter, if they can hold the rifle unassisted.

School officials in the Quad Cities are generally supportive of a similar program being conducted here.

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter said he could support the program as long as guns were not carried on campus.

“I do not believe that education needs to be confined to the school day or the school building,” he said. “Opportunities for students to explore their passions in whatever area they lie are positives. We have many students who participate in activities outside of the school’s purview responsibly.”

The idea would likely garner public support in his district, said Superintendent John Scholl of Chino Valley Schools.

“I think it would also be a natural fit in the community and receive a lot of support. Chino Valley is lucky to have an excellent gun range operated by the Town and this would be a great venue for such a program,” he said.

Scholl sees a shooting club as the natural next step from the archery club that Del Rio School and Heritage Middle School already have in place.

“I think it is a perfect fit in the community since many of our parents and students are hunters,” Scholl added, noting that the district has partnered with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and students have participated in local, state, and national archery tournaments.

“We would love to expand the program to the high school,” Scholl said.

“I think it’s a neat option, especially when you have law enforcement (support),” said Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard. “If we had interest, I certainly wouldn’t rule that out in Prescott.”

Community reaction seems to be mostly in favor of a school-based shooting club.

“I think that this is a great idea. Many people in Arizona are gun owners and carriers,” said Pamela McKinley. “This helps the kids to learn responsibility and respect towards weapons. It also introduces them to a stress reliever and fun sport.”

Mike Moyer said the club is “absolutely a great idea.”

“Teaching gun safety and the proper use and care of weapons can also help keep kids safe and take away the mystery when one encounters a firearm in the real world,” he said.

But Tamee Niekamp doesn’t support the concept of schools offering a gun club.

“This is not the schools’ responsibility,” she said. “If parents or students want this they can go to a facility that teaches this. I know most won’t agree when we live where we live, (but) I do not think gun safety is a club that should be offered.”

Kingman HS was the first public school in Arizona to start a shooting program, according to Schanaman. The Schanamans made a push to get the Sharpshooters Club school-sponsored, and keeping their grades up is one qualification students must have to be members.

“We have been supported by (KHS) as well as the school district,” Schanaman said. “We have support from the community and the district in one way, shape or form.”