Prescott Valley Job Fair set for Tuesday

Meet with representatives from business, healthcare, nonprofit and military organizations at the Prescott Valley Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main Street.

Coordinated by the Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center, the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, DES Employment & Veteran Services and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, the job fair will allow seekers to find out current job openings, learn the latest information about careers, apply for part-time, full-time or temporary jobs and meet with representatives from business, healthcare, non-profit and military organizations.

Participants include Dillards, BBVA Compass Bank, Home Depot, Goodwill Retail Stores, Fry’s Food Stores, Foothills Bank, Vicente Landscaping, Prescott Valley Florist, Delaware North and more.

Professional attire is strongly recommended.

For more information, call 928-776-2008.

