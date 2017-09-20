Corridor Briefs: Week of Sept. 20, 2017

Calendar of news briefs for the Cordes Lakes area and Highway 69:

COLLY CONCERT will be held at Arcosanti on Sept. 23. The tour will be at 4:30 p.m., wine and cheese at 5:30 p.m. and the performance at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30. Cost is $40 per person for dinner and show, or $20 for the show only.

Oct. 14 and 15 will be the Bluegrass Festival at Arcosanti, $12 for adults open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to noon.

BAKE SALE by the Spring Valley POA will be held Oct. 21 at the pharmacy from 8 a.m. until noon or until sold out. These ladies know how to bake and usually sell out quickly, so come early for the best choice.

EYE EXAMS AND GLASSES will be provided by the Lions Club to those who qualify. They will be coming in October, but must have enough people enrolled. To determine your eligibility for free exams and glassed, contact Judy Slankard at 928-499-8174.

NEW YOUTH PROGRAM is doing well at the Cordes Lakes at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Many plants were started at the gardening portion of the event. Activities are from noon to 4 p.m. and will be gardening, crafts, games and more. Rock Painting from 2 to 4 p.m.

Produce will be Sept. 28. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close — and will be locked — at 9 a.m.

U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and location varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center.