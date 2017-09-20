Country Club homeowners plan to appeal condo decision

Prescott Golf & Country Club homeowners plan to appeal a unanimous decision made by the Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The homeowners knew the council would approve of the general plan amendment and rezoning that allows for preliminary development plans for 75 townhomes within the PGCC, said homeowner Martha Duncan. A plan three years in the making, it was approved with the caveat by the planning & zoning commission that the final development plan requires the commission’s approval.

“We will appeal it with attorneys,” Duncan said. “We also will appeal that Parcel B was designated as open space.”

The subject of legal counsel keeps coming up, though he’s never seen an attorney from Duncan, said Community Development Director Richard Parker, remarking he would welcome the opportunity to speak with one. Parker said he believes the town has not done anything that a court of law would change and that it has been very careful about following processes.



There were multiple voices of opposition from homeowners within the country club, one of whom was Helen Kopczynski. She said that none of the Prescott Valley Town Council members are representatives of the homeowners. The matter should have gone before the county and not the town, Kopczynski said.

Calling attention to the zoning laws in the Arizona constitution that state zoning measures changing a parcel’s original use shall not damage or lower the value of private property belonging to adjacent homeowners, homeowner Sandra Downs said that the last neighborhood meeting in June saw about 100 people who objected to the rezoning and who asked the developers to stop what they believe to be destruction of the golf course, the views, the privacy and the home values.



“I’m appealing to the fundamental principles of the founding fathers. This country stands with people who have character and who are not afraid to stand up for what is right. Millions have stood up to protect their values and given their lives for a cause they believe in and what’s the difference in what’s happening now?” she said, commenting that the project is flawed and no approval would be given by a planning department if the true dimensions were given. “There’s no sufficient area to turn around fire and emergency equipment by today’s code standard. Manzanita is a two-lane road with deep ditches on either side.”

The Fain family left the legacy of the golf course as one of their first developments and wrote a document stating the parcel in question was to remain open space and would not be developed until the last living descendant of the Ronald Reagan family had been dead for 25 years, Downs said.

Petitions were circulated from the last meeting as well, with 80 signing in opposition, two signing for it, four with no signature and some blanks, said homeowner Martha Duncan.

“Clearly at every juncture, at every meeting that we have had, the people of the Prescott Country Club have asked for this to be halted. There’s never been a need for it and that’s one thing, according to zoning standards that you have to prove that there is a need for new zoning, proof that the project is compatible with the surrounding area, PCC is primarily single family housing, and proof that the project will add value to the area, not destroy it,” Duncan said. “When a zoning proposal is considered, it must be for the long term and the benefit of the surrounding homeowners, not just the one individual.”

Not everyone was against the project though as homeowner Michael Matthews stated his support of the developers and the country club. The developers are endeavoring to maintain the golf course and keep it operational and functional, Matthews said.

“The Halls own a private business. When a business doesn’t make money, what happens? As we know from Hassayampa, that golf course shuttered for up to five years,” he said. “What kind of value do you think that has on all of the homes within that development if the golf course were to shutter? I disagree that home values would be negatively impacted.”

Matthews said he works in commercial real estate and sees the value of new improvements to the community and that the condominiums would be a benefit.

The decision was approved unanimously by the council. Councilmember Mary Mallory said she understands the homeowners aren’t happy, but it’s the developer’s private land.

“We all have private land … In Granville, if I want to do something with my house, first I go to the HOA, then I go to the town. But it’s still my private land and if I meet the requirements, I can do what I want to do with my private land,” Mallory said. “I feel like that’s his right, just like it’s their right to have their private land.”

There’s still a long way to go, though, and there’s probably going to be a lot more coming, she said, noting that some points addressed by the homeowners, such as roads, do need to be addressed. However, the meeting was about the issue of rezoning for his land, Mallory said.

Councilmember Jodi Rooney said she took into consideration the different elements such as fire, the roads and previous ordinances. Everybody has the right to an opinion, but in looking at the context of the overall situation, the developer has the right to build on his land, Rooney said.