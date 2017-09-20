Fully insured, no charges in Dollar store crash

Driving into a cement building by accident startled the driver, but no one was injured, nor were the Safeway store or Family Dollar damaged during the incident Sept. 14 at the shopping center at 7700 E. Highway 69.

The 72-year-old driver thought she was pushing on the brake, but hit the accelerator instead, said Roberta Henderson, Family Dollar store manager.

“She came up over the curb, looked up and saw our front doors. She immediately turned the wheel to the right and ended up on a guardrail between the store and Safeway. Thank the good Lord, nobody was standing at the corner there smoking,” Henderson said.

Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman said no charges were filed, and the driver was fully insured in the incident that occurred at 1:20 p.m.

The vehicle suffered damage to front bumper, grill, passenger side fender and door from hitting the corner of the building.

“The car crashed into the building. There was no damage to the building which is constructed of concrete,” Kaufman said.



There is something else to be grateful for, Henderson said. “Another good thing is, when she came up on the guard rail, it didn’t burst the gas line. She was startled. It was her first accident ever.”