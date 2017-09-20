HUSD Student of the Week: Madison

Madison Garfield is a sixth-grader at Humboldt Elementary and is responsible on Fridays for making deliveries for the HES Hungry Kids program. Maddie takes time out of her day on Fridays to push around a cart loaded with canned goods that are delivered to the classrooms so that Humboldt students and their families do not go hungry over the weekends.

Maddie is a great student, responsible and polite to everyone. She is currently running for Student Council president. I am looking forward to seeing Madison do great things in the future.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.