Letter: Water rates

Editor:

As a taxpayer in the Town of Prescott Valley, I am somewhat alarmed that our town is considering raising water rates within a very short time frame. There is a Public Hearing on the proposed water rate increase on Sept. 28 at the council meeting.



Immediately following the Public Hearing, our Town Council will meet to consider approving the proposed changes. If approved, the rate changes will become effective with the first billing after Nov. 1, 2017.



The town has concluded that this increase will have the effect of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the town’s administration and operation of its water and wastewater systems. Or does it mean we will be taxed to provide the capital for the hundreds of homes and businesses being added to Prescott Valley? A lot of pumps, pipes and other materials will require millions to install for the additional customers of PV water and sewer services.

Before the town considers raising rates we should know what the price of water is to us as end users and see that it equals the incremental cost of providing the water.

The price of our water should include the variable cost of conveying, treating and developing that additional water. And “are” we being ask to pay for bringing the water to new customers? Let Mayor Skoog and Council hear from us at council@pvaz.net and say “No” to a water rate Increase.



Tom Steele

Prescott Valley