Local Sports in Brief

Phoenix Suns to open training camp Sept. 26 in Flagstaff

The Phoenix Suns are set to return to Flagstaff this month when they report for training camp on the campus of Northern Arizona University beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26, and capped with an intra-squad scrimmage Friday, Sept. 29, at the Prescott Valley Event Center, home of the Northern Arizona Suns. Practices will take place at the Rolle Activity Center at NAU on Sept. 26, Sept. 27, Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, followed by the intra-squad scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. in Prescott Valley.

Back of the Pack group begins training Oct. 7

Led by two experienced runners looking to get others involved, the Back of the Pack running group is slated to begin its nine-week fall training session Saturday, Oct. 7, in Prescott. Training plans, group runs, stretching routines, hydration and nutrition will all be discussed and shared. The Back of the Pack group is for those new to running, or those who haven’t run in quite some time. For more information, contact Lynn Grieger at 802-688-4511 or email backofthepackclub@gmail.com.

Sons of the American Legion Golf Tournament Oct. 14

The second annual Sons of the American Legion Golf Tournament to benefit local veterans’ charities will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Quailwood Greens in Dewey. Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. The tournament will be a two-person scramble with modified Callaway scoring. Registration is $50 per person, with a limit of 36 teams. There will be a chance to win a vehicle valued at $8,000, a big screen TV, Callaway golf clubs and airfare for two, sponsored by Downtown Motors’ Hole-in-One Contest.

30th running of Prescott Rally set for Oct. 6

The 30th annual Prescott Rally is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7, in Prescott. Registration for the event is at Findlay Toyota at 3200 Willow Creek Rd. on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the first stage of the Prescott Rally running that evening. Spectators are not allowed on the course during the races. Those interested will have an opportunity to meet the drivers and view the cars prior to the races. To register as a volunteer, go online to prescottrally.com. Volunteers can expect five to six hours of commitment Oct. 6, and up to 10 hours Oct. 7. The website has a map of the course. Call Sue Monroe at 928-910-3840 or Steve Monroe at 928-910-0874.