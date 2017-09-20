Obituary: Maynard Atwell Sr.

Maynard Atwell, Sr. was born on May 30, 1925, in Clovis, New Mexico, and died at the V.A. Hospice Care Center in Prescott on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Maynard was a WWII veteran serving in the Navy from October 1943 through his discharge in November of 1946. He was stationed on the USS Gambier Bay that was sunk in a battle with the Japanese in the Pacific.



Maynard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth, of Prescott; and three sons, Maynard, Jr., of Prescott, Wayne and Bruce of Yuma. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Joshua Atwell of Prescott and Amanda Solomon of Yuma, along with four great-grandchildren.



Graveside services are being held at the Seligman Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor Maynard’s memory to Good Samaritan Society-Prescott Hospice, Marley House, Prescott, Arizona.



Information provided by survivors.