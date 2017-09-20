People & Places: Dog show at PV Event Center this weekend

Dog lovers will enjoy four days of everything canine as the Prescott Arizona Kennel Club, in conjunction with the Kachina Kennel Club in Glendale, takes over the Prescott Valley Event Center for a series of AKC championship shows from Friday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 25.

In its third year in Prescott Valley, the show has grown to include several single-breed specialties, three all-breed conformation shows, four days of Rally Obedience and Obedience trials, lure coursing, Barn Hunt (testing and demo only), Canine Good Citizen Testing, canine health screening, Junior Handling competition and a virtual mall of dog-related vendors.

The conformation portion of the show, through a process of elimination in each breed, whittles down the number of dogs entered (up to 1,400 each day) to just one representative for each of seven groups — Herding, Working, Non-Sporting, Sporting, Toy, Hound and Terrier. Those seven dogs compete for Best in Show, with just one Best in Show and one Reserve Best in Show chosen each day.

Large entries this year in Saturday’s all-breed show include 51 Chihuahuas, 41 Boxers, 45 Great Danes, 34 Labrador Retrievers, and 29 each of French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers and Australian Shepherds.

Rare breeds generally show up in small numbers, and in this year’s show in the miscellaneous category (not yet fully AKC approved, but provisional) is one Azawakh. According to the American Kennel Club website, the Azawakh is an African sighthound hailing from the Nigerian middle basin. The dog was previously a companion for Nomads of the Sahara desert. It’s a slightly built, medium-sized dog of 33 to 55 pounds.

Also included in the miscellaneous category this year is one Grand Basset Griffon Vendéens. AKC describes this dog as a long-backed, short-legged hunting, hound breed, originating in France. They’re still used to hunt but are generally enjoyed as a happy and confident companion dog.

Four days of obedience trials allow handlers to test their team skills with their dog through a variety of courses and levels of difficulty. Traditional obedience trials are judge-directed courses starting with novice skills and advancing to jumps, retrieves and scent work. The “new kid on the block” in obedience is Rally, in which a handler/dog team negotiates a timed course of signs, performing the skill designated on the sign before moving on. It’s an interactive, fun competition and wildly popular in dog circles.

Junior handlers are the future of the dog show world, and the Prescott Arizona Kennel Club shows pull out all the stops to support the youngsters. Beside the competition for Best Junior Handler at each show, juniors will enjoy educational events, a clothing exchange, and competition for Best Overall Junior Handler. The winner will receive a new bicycle and a $750 travel voucher to Westminster or a major show of their choice.

If you’d like to see the future canine superstars of the dog world, Saturday’s show will feature a Beginner Puppy competition of 4- to 6-month-old pups. Sunday’s show will include a Best Bred by Exhibitor competition, featuring dogs bred by the person handling. Monday will feature a Best Puppy competition with 6- to 12-month-old pups competing. This cluster of shows also will include competition in the National Owner/Handler Series, which showcases people handling their own dogs rather than hiring professional handlers to present them.

You’ll see plenty of those professional handlers in these shows as well. The RV parking and grooming areas are worth a visit to see the setups and the work that goes into prepping a dog for its moment of fame. With an average of two minutes per show to present to the judge, perfection in grooming and training is the goal of every handler.

If you love to shop, don’t miss the vendor area this year. Everything dog-related, from artwork to beds to apparel to grooming and training supplies, will be on sale at 20 vendor booths.

Shows start at 8 a.m. each day and continue through the afternoon until complete. Admission for spectators is free, but there is a $5 parking fee. Food will be available for purchase, and no outside food or drink is permitted. No un-entered dogs are allowed on the show grounds.

To view the show information, visit onofrio.com/plist/przo1pl.pdf, or for more information, call Show Chairman Rich Mysliwiec at 720-427-2066.