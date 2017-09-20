Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of September 20, 2017

How to help kids with homework

Want to learn some practical tips for helping your child with homework and, at the same time, reduce your headaches and hassles?

Humboldt Unified School District and MATForce offer a workshop, Helping Your Child with Homework, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Coyote Springs Elementary School Library, 6625 N. Cattletrack, Prescott Valley.

The workshop, taught by Beth Dunn, is for parents and caregivers of children of all ages. Childcare will be provided.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild events in October

On Monday, Oct. 2, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Susan Joy Noyes, who is a quilter, designer and much more. Susan will be doing a “Tips and Tricks” Trunk Show. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. The meeting is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, call Karen at 928-830-2565.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Susan will be giving a workshop on crayon tinted applique.

For more information, call Patsy at 928-925-3845.

Town seeks volunteers for appeals, library, arts positions

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents for a variety of boards and commissions:

BOARD OF APPEALS

This volunteer position on the Building Board of Appeals will be filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.



The board meets to review and decide appeals of town building staff decisions. The town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

LIBRARY BOARD

This volunteer position on the Library Board of Trustees is by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

ARTS COMMISSION

The Arts and Culture Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for all of these volunteer positions are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Want to learn the art of improv?

Join the Prescott Valley Public Library’s ongoing group, “PVPL’s Everyone Improv,” which will meet every first and third Tuesday of the month.

Utilizing games, practice, silliness, acceptance and bravery, participants will explore all of the extraordinary places that improv can take you — with a lot of laughs along the way!

The first program will meet on Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. This program is free, and no registration is required. You must be 18 or older to join.

If you have any questions, call 928-759-6188.

Crafters get busy, reserve space at AAEC Fall Boutique

Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center (AAEC) hosts its seventh annual Fall Boutique from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, on the high school campus, 7500 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley.

Vendors offer handcrafted items, unique gifts and stocking stuffers that include jewelry, candles, kitchen products and more. All donations and proceeds help purchase needed items for students, teachers and horses.

An 8-foot-by-8-foot space, which includes a table, costs $25. Vendors may contact Paula Hudson at 623-703-6884 or email aaecypvpta@gmail.com to register or for more information.

2017 Yavapai County Stand Downis Sept. 22-23

The 2017 Yavapai County Stand Down for veterans will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, through 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Frontier Village, 1841 E. Highway 69, Suite 114, Prescott.

Services Provided: housing resources, VA enrollment and eligibility, VA homeless programs, VA benefits, VA medical and mental health, social security and disability, employment services, DES assistance, Veterans Court (Saturday only pre-registration required), military records, family assistance, public health, HIV/AIDS screening, treatment and counseling, veteran services organizations, female services, support groups, pet assistance, showers, haircuts and food. Clothing and hygiene supplies provided Saturday only.

Bring a copy of your DD-214 to go through registration faster.

To sign up as a service provider or to volunteer, contact Kristen Gomes at 928-538-7204 or kgomes@usvetsinc.org

Arizona Humanities Lecture set for Oct. 21

Prescott Valley Public Library hosts an Arizona Humanities Lecture: “On the Road Again: Don’t Forget the Small Towns!” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Author and historical geographer Barbara Jacquay will share the magic of small towns and why they should not be overlooked with the audience. This is a free event, and no registration is required.

Call 928-759-3040 with any questions.

Luncheon, handbag auction hosted by Beta Sigma Phi

“Old Bags Changing Lives” is the name given to the Beta Sigma Phi’s luncheon and Handbag Silent Auction that takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Step One Community Center Conference Room, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite B, in Prescott Valley. Tickets are $10.

The luncheon will feature a silent auction with a variety of gently used, high-quality designer handbags, such as Fendi, Kate Spade and Coach, as well as great everyday use handbags.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit the Step One Coffee House or contact Alexis at alexis@steppingstonesaz.org for more information.

Prescott Western Heritage Foundation Scholarship

The Prescott Western Heritage Foundation will award two scholarships for up to $2,000 each this year to deserving students ages 16 to 19. Students who have a passion and talent for preserving our Western heritage through western art, music, literature, craft, trade, ranching or rodeo should apply.

Selected students will be presented the scholarships at the Foundation’s fifth annual Western Heritage Banquet on Oct. 28. Applicants must be residents of Yavapai County. To obtain an application, visit the Foundation’s website at www.Visit WesternHeritageCenter.org.