Supervisors herald more changes to Castle Court Park

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Jack R. Smith recently announced more changes and improvements at Castle Court Park. Over the course of 3 years, the park has continued to be upgraded based on an initial survey from residences surrounding the park. Castle Court Park is located at 3445 N. Knights Way in Prescott Valley.

The survey revealed amenities the residents felt would be most enjoyable for their families. The completed items from the survey include a basketball court, soccer field, baseball diamond, workout stations, walking path and various benches throughout the park. There are still amenities to be added to the park including restrooms, a flagpole, irrigation system and additional trees.

“The neighbors of the park have mentioned how these improvements have enhanced the neighborhood appearance and how much they appreciate the improvements,” Smith said.

The improvements at Castle Court Park are the result of hard work by our dedicated employees, volunteers and the continued support of our residents.

