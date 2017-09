Birth Announcements: Week of Sept. 21, 2017

Ryder Lee Kearns-Winton, a 7 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born Thursday, September 14, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Karlee Kearns-Winton of Chino Valley.

Xander Paul Vogelzang, a 7 lb., 9 oz. boy, on Friday, September 1, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ruby and Peter Vogelzang of Prescott Valley.

Caden Wayne Thomas, a 5 lb., 10 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Candace Marie and Clay Brian Thomas of Prescott Valley.

Theseus Todd Stidham, an 8 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born Monday, August 28, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Savannah Roxanne and Robert James Stidham of Prescott.

Maritza Genesis Sotelo, 6 lb., 12 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Anahi Sotelo of Prescott Valley.

Colton James Saunders, an 8 lb. boy, was born Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jennifer Walters and Cody Saunders of Dewey.

Connor Michael Balbos, a 6 lb., 1 oz. boy, was born on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tori and Sean Balbos of Prescott.

Iyla Rose Barringer, a 4 lb., 4 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mekayla Noel Delp-McCrady and Alexander Craig Barringer of Prescott.