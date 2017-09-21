Bradshaw Mountain powder puff game comes down to last play

It came down to the last play of the 26th annual Bradshaw Mountain Powder Puff game -- seniors fourth down inside the 10-yard line down by six.

The seniors had moved the ball up and down the field but just couldn't capitalize on the yardage all night. The junior squad didn't move the ball as well but made the big plays to maintain the lead the entire game.

The juniors jumped ahead early in the first half with a fourth down, 95-yard scamper for a touchdown by Makenzie Morris, establishing a new school powder puff record.

Senior quarterback Mica Nellis tried to run right, run left and throw down the field, which made the junior defense bend, but they never broke.

Junior quarterback Cielo Solano threw a strike to Leigha Campbell for 80 yards that led to another Morris touchdown run, putting the game seemingly out of reach at 12-0.

But the seniors didn't give up. Morris ran right, ran left and threw to Serena Pelaze who made catch after catch, driving and finally scoring with three minutes left -- the longest three minutes in BMHS powder puff history.

Then came an onside pass, recovered by the seniors -- a ruling made after much debate amongst the referees and game officials.

The seniors drove forward using all the trick plays in their meager play book, and benefited from a crucial 15-yard personal foul penalty to get inside the 10 yard line.

Senior Nellis ran right, nothing there. Draw play up the middle, nothing there, the junior defense remaining stout. Then came a throw to the back corner of the end zone landing just out of reach for Courtney Staley. Fourth down, three seconds left, another time out. Nellis dropped back, looked to pass, wait she might run....

Sacked. Game over. Juniors celebrate!

After 26 years -- breaking an 11-11 tie, with three ties -- the juniors now lead the overall series 12-11.

Following the game everyone headed off to the bonfire to continue BMHS homecoming week activities.