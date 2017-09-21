Prep Cross-Country: Prescott runners win Bradshaw meet

Bradshaw Mountain Invitational TEAM BOYS Place Team Pts. 1 Prescott 22 2 Chino Valley 54 3 Bradshaw Mtn. 78 GIRLS Place Team Pts. 1 Prescott 20 2 Chino Valley 51 3 Bradshaw Mtn. 95 INDIVIDUAL BOYS WINNER: Matt Bradley, Prescott (16:29) INDIVIDUAL GIRLS WINNER: Anna Maria Zea, Bradshaw Mountain (20:08)

With the big annual Doug Conley Invitational on the horizon this weekend in Tempe, Prescott’s cross-country team didn’t want to push too hard at the Bradshaw Mountain meet Wednesday afternoon near Dewey.

As it turned out, the Badgers’ boys’ and girls’ squads still won against host Bradshaw Mountain and Chino Valley at the Bradshaw Mountain Middle School course.

Prescott’s boys tabulated 22 points for first place, followed by Chino Valley in second (54 points) and Bradshaw Mountain in third (78 points). The Badgers’ girls achieved similar success, posting 20 points for first, followed by the Cougars in second (51 points) and the Bears in third (95 points).

Individually, for the boys, Prescott lead runner Matt Bradley won the 2.92-mile race in 16 minutes and 29 seconds. Chino Valley’s David German was a close runner-up in 16:30.

Bradley said he’s hoping to set a personal best at the Conley meet, which is run on a 3-mile course at Shalimar Country Club. If all goes well, he wants to hit the 15-minute mark.

“It was a workout for Saturday, and getting ready for Doug Conley,” Bradley said. “Times were pretty much irrelevant today because we were just taking it easy. I’m really excited for the team at Conley, because it’s our first race in Phoenix [this season], and it’s on a golf course, so everyone should have some good times.”

For the girls, Bradshaw Mountain lead runner Anna Maria Zea raced from the start and crossed the finish line in 20:08.

“I wanted to get out there in front and stay strong,” Zea said. “It was actually a lot better [race for me] than expected. It was really nice, and I was happy about it.”

Badgers coach Cylinda Bray said Prescott did a pack run for the first 1.5 miles. She then allowed her runners to race at their own pace the rest of the way.

“It was pretty much a perfect day,” Bradshaw Mountain coach Mike Simon said, “with only a little bit of a headwind.”

UP NEXT

Prescott runs in the Doug Conley Invitational at 7:30 Saturday morning in Tempe. Bradshaw Mountain will not race again until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the Arizona Twilight Cross-country Invitational in Casa Grande. Chino Valley competes at the Valley Christian Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Phoenix.

