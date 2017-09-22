PV man charged with child sex crimes

A Prescott Valley man who worked for the City of Prescott has been charged with child sex offenses, after a victim came forward and alleged that he had assaulted her 20 years ago, Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman said.

Neil Campbell, 59, was charged with one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, sexual contact with a minor, and child molestation.



The victim, now 33 years old, came to police in July, and said Campbell had committed the acts when she was between 5 and 13 years old, and lived between Tucson and Prescott Valley.

“Based on the information received, the Prescott Valley Police Department began working cooperatively with detectives from the Tucson Police Department,” Kaufman said.

Prescott Police Deputy Chief Amy Bonney said that Campbell had worked for the City of Prescott since 2003, first as an Animal Control officer and then as a Parking Enforcement officer, but has been fired.

Campbell was arrested and booked into the Camp Verde jail.